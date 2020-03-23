Governor Whitmer frustrated over low federal support

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– One of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s biggest priorities in the fight against COVID-19 is making sure Michigan’s healthcare workers have everything they need to treat patients and slow the spread of the virus.
She says she expected more help from the federal government, but won’t wait on them to fix the issue and meet Michigan’s needs.
President Donald Trump spoke a few times over the weekend with members of the COVID-19 task force, emphasizing each time that help from the nation’s stockpile of supplies was on the way to different state.
Whitmer says Michigan did receive supplies from that stockpile, including gloves, masks and other protective gear. But she says that amount would only cover one shift at a local hospital, not even an entire day.
“It’s a source of frustration,” Whitmer says, “that I’ve been clear about and that my…colleagues from across the country have as well. We should be able to rely on a national strategy and planning. This is not something that wasn’t known at the federal government level many months ago.”
Going forward, Whitmer says she will focus on getting supplies for Michigan.