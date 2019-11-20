Governor Whitmer identifies Israeli companies that could expand operations in Michigan

CHICAGO (WLNS) - Border Patrol officers at the Chicago Field Office led the nation in narcotic seizures for the second straight year.

Officers seized more than 15,000 packages of over 19,500 pounds of narcotics.

In addition to being the highest in the U.S., the packages seized is almost double the amount of the next field office.

“Regardless of the environments our men and women are assigned – airports, international mail facilities, express consignment cargo hubs, and along the great lakes. We are all linked through our commitment to serve our country,” said Robert White, Director Field Operations, Chicago Field Office.

The field office includes most of the Midwestern United States in 12 states such as Illinois, Ohio Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, most of Minnesota, and Erie, Pennsylvania.

The office also covers 28 Ports of Entry, 10 User Fee Airport, and 3 major Express Consignment Operation hubs such as UPS, FedEx and DHL.

The hubs process 40% of the total U.S. international goods while O’Hare’s International Mail Facility processes 20% of the international mail coming into the United States.

In the past two fiscal years the field office has seized more than 40,829 shipments of narcotics totaling more than 50,622 pounds.