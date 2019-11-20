Governor Whitmer identifies Israeli companies that could expand operations in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a memorandum of understanding to identify Israeli-based companies that could expand their operations into Michigan.
Whitmer signed the agreement on Tuesday during her first international trade trip. The agreement is with Start Up-Nation Central, a nonprofit in Israel.
The governor says it can offer a blueprint on using technology to improve people’s transportation options, and further strengthens Michigan’s relationship with the nonprofit.
Whitmer left for Israel Sunday and will return Saturday.
She has visited General Motors’ Advanced Technological Center in the country, met with Israel’s energy minister and spoken at a conference related to water technology. She will also visit Ford’s Regional Research Center.
