Governor Whitmer issues a proclamation for Manufacturing Week from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2021, as Manufacturing Week to recognize Michigan’s more than 11,000 unique manufacturing firms.

Michigan has for a long period of time been the national leader in manufacturing job creation. Those jobs have impacted the state’s economy.

“Michigan is home to hundreds of thousands of hardworking people who are dedicated to making our state home to countless innovative products we rely on every day. Our storied manufacturing industry plays a critical role in the MI New Economy plan that’s focused on supporting small businesses, creating better paying jobs, and investing in our communities. This Manufacturing Week, we celebrate the manufacturing workers, the union men and women, and the innovative companies who made invaluable contributions making Michigan the place that put the world on wheels, served as the arsenal of democracy, and built the middle class.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan’s manufacturing firms account for over 600,000 jobs and over $98 billion of total output annually.

“The state’s manufacturing industry is pivotal to Michigan’s economy and is supported by a strong workforce. There are immediate opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in manufacturing, and now is the time to explore jobs that have significant impact on your local communities and our state.” Susan Corbin, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director.

Michigan has diverse manufacturing sectors in automotive, machinery, chemical product, natural resource, and many others.

There are several resources available to aid Michiganders who are interested in exploring high-tech career fields in the manufacturing industry.

There are also resources available for manufacturing employers to support their immediate and long-term workforce needs.

To learn more about resources available for employers, sign up for the upcoming Employer Engagement webinar focused on the manufacturing industry, scheduled for Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. To register for this free event, visit https://bit.ly/3hA2rbl.