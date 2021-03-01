Governor Whitmer: March is Reading Month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer declared the month of March as Reading Month in Michigan. Throughout the month, schools, children, and adults alike use this time to promote reading.

“Every year the country uses this month to promote reading and imagination. I am proud to declare March as Reading Month in Michigan and I encourage everyone to find time to read,” said Governor Whitmer said in a press release. “This month, we should recommit ourselves to encouraging children and young adults to read diverse literary works early and often so they can see themselves and others in what they read.”

In addition to declaring March as Reading Month in Michigan, Gov. Whitmer is also making sure to invest in K-12 schools. In January, Governor Whitmer proposed the MI COVID Recovery Plan that invests $1.7 billion directly to Michigan schools. She also proposed her FY2022 executive budget recommendation that makes the largest investment in K-12 schools in Michigan history.

A report from MSU and the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative (EPIC) showed that 97% of school districts have met the governor’s goal to get students back to in-person learning by today, March 1, according to a press release.