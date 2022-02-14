LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Monday about the Ambassador Bridge being reopened to traffic and trade after being forced to shut down for nearly a week.

Last week, Whitmer issued a statement calling on Canadian authorities to immediately reopen traffic on the bridge.

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, approximately 10,000 commercial vehicles cross the bridge each day with $325 million of goods.

About 25% of the annual trade between Michigan and Canada comes across the bridge.

The closure created numerous problems for the economy as manufacturing plants had to stop production due to a parts shortage, and agricultural exports were delayed or blocked.

Governor Whitmer Statement on Reopening of Ambassador Bridge: