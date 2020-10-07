Governor Whitmer Proclaims October 7 as Energy Efficiency Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is energy efficiency day across the state of michigan and Governor Whitmer is encouraging residents to begin new habits to make all homes and workspaces healthier, safer and more comfortable.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is also urging Michiganders to learn about how to reduce usage year round, that can lower utility bills and provide long-term benefits in coping with climate change. They are also hosting a webinar later today to explain how current state programs support michigan communities that are interested in advancing energy efficiency and clean energy.