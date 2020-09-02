Governor Whitmer proclaims September 2 as Greatest Generation Day

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 1945, file photo, U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise an American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan. Strategically located only 660 miles from Tokyo, the Pacific island became the site of one of the bloodiest, most famous battles of World War II against Japan. The bombs stopped falling 75 years ago, but it is entirely possible – crucial even, some argue – to view the region’s world-beating economies, its massive cultural and political reach and its bitter trade, territory and history disputes all through a single prism: Japan’s aggression in the Pacific during World War II. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Whitmer proclaimed September 2, 2020 as Greatest Generation Day in Michigan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and encourage Michiganders across the state to honor members of the Greatest Generation for their sacrifices during World War II.

“From the founding of the nation to our current crisis, Michiganders have always shown a willingness to sacrifice for the common good,” said Governor Whitmer. “We are grateful for members of the Greatest Generation who set the example of sacrifice by serving in uniform, working in fields and factories to produce materials for victory, and supporting war efforts at home. Their work is an inspiration to our collective efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We can honor the Greatest Generation’s sacrifices by doing our part by wearing a mask and staying socially distant to protect ourselves and others from the virus.”

The Greatest Generation Day honors the sacrifices of those born between 1901 – 1927, a generation that came of age during the Great Depression, and later supported the United States during World War II. The Greatest Generation faced hardships and sacrifices, but never faltered in their loyalty to the nation. September 2, 2020 commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

