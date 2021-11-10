Governor Whitmer reacts to the passing of Kelly Rossman-McKinney

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the passing of Kelly Rossman-McKinney, Communications Director for Attorney General Dana Nessel, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement.
Rossman-Mckinney passed away after a long fought battle with cancer.
“Kelly Rossman-McKinney was one of a kind. Honoring a woman who always knew what to say and when to say it is difficult. A trailblazer and role model who meant so much to so many. Her unmatched political instincts and razor-sharp wit shaped Lansing for decades. Her name literally graces the skyline. It is hard to imagine this town without her, but Kelly’s timeless advice will continue to shape the work we all do. One of my favorite Kelly aphorisms was ‘have a high bar and don’t lower it for anyone.’ She set a high bar for us all. We will strive to meet it every day. My love goes to Kelly’s family who centered her world.”Governor, Gretchen Whitmer