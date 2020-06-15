Governor Whitmer requests major disaster declaration in letter to President Trump

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter today to President Trump requesting a major disaster declaration from the flooding and dam failures that happened last month.



“This natural disaster, coupled with a global health pandemic, has created enormous stress and emotional trauma for these residents, and they need the federal government’s help to begin rebuilding their lives,” said Governor Whitmer.



The flooding has resulted in more than $190 million in losses for residents and over $55 million in immediate response costs and damages to public buildings and infrastructure, according to a press release from the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.



The governor has already declared a State of Emergency for the counties affected as well as launched an investigation into what caused the Edenville and Sanford dams to fail.