Governor Whitmer responds to COVID-19 vaccine on horizon as Michigan reports 8,000th death

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing on Aug. 19, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after the state of Michigan recorded it’s 8,000th COVID-19 related death, and as Moderna announced that clinical trials show that their vaccine is effective:

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to all Michiganders who have lost a loved one to this virus. We all owe it to them to take this seriously so we can save more lives and protect each other. We must all choose to take action against COVID-19 and get through this together.

She stressed that as the winter months approach, “we must continue to listen to medical experts and join forces to fight COVID-19.”

Gov. Whitmer emphasized the importance of listening to the health professionals and following their advice in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Doing this will protect the medical workers, first responders, and other essential workers on the front lines. We all have a personal responsibility to follow these laws and to do everything we can to protect one another.”

Whitmer also addressed that Moderna’s progress in developing an effective vaccine.

“There is hope on the horizon,” Governor Whiter said. “This is all good news, but it doesn’t mean that we can let our guard down and loosen the safety measures we have made in our daily lives.”

Governor Whitmer added that it’s on all of us to limit the spread of the coronavirus and said fighting it transcends political party lines.

“Whether you’re from a city like Detroit or a rural area like Luce County, and whether you’re a Biden Democrat or a Trump Republican, you have a role in this fight. We beat this virus before. Let’s do it again.”