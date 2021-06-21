Governor Whitmer reveals over 150 new jobs with Speedrack Product Group

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Governor Whitmer 164 new jobs will be created in Walker, Michigan, thanks to Speedrack Product Group’s new manufacturing facility.

The Speedrack Products project is expected to make a total private investment of $64.5 million. Michigan won against a competing site in Indiana with the support of an $820,000 Michigan Business Development Program performace based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Whimer appeared the the groundbreaking ceremony of the company’s new manufacturing facility based out of Walker, additionally disclosing details about the $820,000 grant.

Speedrack Products’ investment in Walker will create important jobs in our manufacturing sector and help us continue our economic jumpstart to put Michigan back to work,” said Whitmer. “This new facility strengthens Speedrack’s presence in West Michigan and further underscores the importance of our state’s talented manufacturing workforce. With the help of companies like Speedrack, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever before.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Speedrack’s newest facility will roll-form, weld, and powder-coat paint fabricated pallet rack and system type modules. The city of Walker has offered a 50% property tax abatement in support of the building.

Our customers, particularly those in the e-commerce industry, have seen a significant increase in sales over the last several years, and so Speedrack has invested and grown in order to support that growth. We recognized that if we were going to continue to meet this new demand, we needed to expand our manufacturing footprint. Thanks to the support provided by The Right Place with their partners at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, we were able to focus our growth here in West Michigan, for which we are thrilled. Finally, none of this would be possible without the owners of Speedrack Ron and Dawn Ducharme who reinvest 100% of the profits back into the company.” Speedrack President Eric Quist

Those interested in a career with Speedrack can apply here.