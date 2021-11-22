Governor Whitmer signs bill to increase government transparency

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Detroit Branch NAACP’s 66th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at TCF Center in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4778 on Monday, which aims to improve government transparency.

HB 4778 will require the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget to make sure that other state departments and agencies do not use apps or software that prevents the preservation of public records or information.

“In order for Michiganders to have full faith in our state government, is critical that state departments and agencies are transparent,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “Trust is critical for our democracy to be successful, and House Bill 4778 is another step in ensuring that our state is working for the best interests of Michigan communities.”

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Steven Johnson, (R-Wayland Twp.) A copy can be found here.

Whitmer also signed House bills 4711 and 4694 on Monday.

4711 would allow the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to issue a license to a private entity to sell alcohol at baseball stadiums at Eastern Michigan University and Oakland University.

4694 would streamline the process in the Uniform Commercial Code to require a filing office to accept certain financing statement forms approved by the International Association of Commercial Administrators and adopted by the Secretary of State (SOS) and any other form adopted by the SOS, Whitmer said in a press release.