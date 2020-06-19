Governor Whitmer signs Executive Order reestablishing the Michigan statewide independent living council

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-130, which reestablishes the Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council.

This order will ensure compliance with current requirements under federal law and entities providing services to individuals with disabilities, centers for independent living and other programs. The order takes effect July 15, 2020.

“Living with a disability in no way diminishes a person’s right to live independently, enjoy self-determination, make choices, contribute to society and pursue a meaningful career,” Governor Whitmer said. “I’m reestablishing the Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council to ensure Michiganders with disabilities can enjoy full inclusion and integration in the economic, political, social, cultural and educational institutions of our society.”

The Council will be comprised of members who provide statewide representation, represent a broad range of individuals with disabilities from diverse backgrounds and are knowledgeable about centers for independent living and independent living services. Most of the members of the Council must be individuals with disabilities who are not employed by a center for independent living or any agency of the State of Michigan.

The Council will be made up of 11 voting members appointed by the governor, including:

· One director of a center for independent living chosen by the directors of centers for independent living within this state.

· One individual representing parents or guardians of individuals with disabilities.

· One individual representing advocates of, and for, individuals with disabilities.

· One individual representing organizations that provide services for individuals with disabilities, including, but not limited to, private businesses.

· Seven other residents of this state, including residents who represent the underserved or tribal communities.

The Council will also include five non-voting ex officio members appointed by the governor which represent a designated state entity and representatives from state agencies providing services for individuals with disabilities.

Anyone interested can apply for the Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council by going to Michigan.gov/appointments and click ‘apply now’ under boards and commissions. You will be able to choose Michigan Statewide Independent Living Council (SILC) under the appointment information tab within the application. Applications are due by Wednesday, July 8.

To view Executive Order 2020-130, click the link below: EO 2020-130 Statewide Independent Living Council.pdf