Governor Whitmer signs legislation keeping legal blood alcohol content at 0.08 percent

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 616 and 617, which together accelerate the effectiveness of changes made by House Bills 4308 and 4309 by maintaining the legal limit for blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.08 percent.

“These bills ensure that Michiganders have a safe, reliable guidelines to help them make smart decisions and stay safe on the roads. Maintaining a legal BAC level of .08 also unlocks millions in federal funding that Michigan can use to fix the roads. I’m proud to partner with the legislature to sign these bills into law.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

Senate Bill 616 and 617 together accelerate the effectiveness of changes made by House Bill 4308 and House Bill 4309 to amend the Michigan Vehicle Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure to maintain the state’s legal BAC limit at .08.

This legislation prevents the Michigan BAC legal limit from increasing to .10 on October 1, 2021.

Whitmer hopes that keeping the legal BAC at 0.08 will keep Michigan drivers safe.