Governor Whitmer takes COVID-19 test

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– State health leaders continue to advocate for more access to COVID-19 tests for all Michiganders.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer rounded out a busy Thursday morning in Lansing by taking the COVID-19 test herself for the first time.

She had the standard nasal swab to test for an active infection..As well as a blood test which checks for active infections and antibodies which would point to a past infection. Both tests were done at the Sparrow drive thru site on Michigan Avenue this morning.

The governor says she’s been healthy and socially distancing as much as possible to avoid contracting the virus, but her job does still bring her around a lot of people. Until there’s a vaccine for the virus she says she’ll continue to push for more access to testing across the state.

“It’s really important that we keep ramping up testing,” Whitmer says. “The more people that get tested, the better our information, the better our confidence we can have that we know where COVID-19 is, that we can keep it from having community spread. And so I’m going to get tested not because I’ve got any symptoms or been around anyone who’s come down with COVID-19. I want to go see how easy it is so that I can be a better advocate for people going and doing this.”

If you wanted to get the same tests done at the same location, it would cost about $120 for both tests without insurance. You can drive up without an appointment and get tested without a note from your regular doctor.