Governor Whitmer: “This is the worst week of COVID we’ve ever had.”

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer in a press conference updating Michiganders on the state of the pandemic said “this is the worst week of COVID we’ve ever had.”

In the past two weeks, Michigan has consistently been breaking single-day case records. First, it was 5,000 cases. Then it was 6,000 cases. Today, the single-day case number totaled 6,940.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health and Human Services briefed the public on the state of the pandemic by breaking down case positivity levels by region.

COVID-19 cases by region

Upper Peninsula, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw regions reported 497-653 cases per million, with more than 10% of the cases testing positive.

The Jackson, Detroit and Lansing regions are seeing 300 cases/million, with a 6.3-10.9% test positivity.

Traverse City has the lowest case rate per million, at 270 cases/1 million at an 8.7% test positivity rate.

Dr. Khaldun said the health department has been performing more than 45,000 diagnostic tests per day and that is the fifth-largest number of tests conducted among U.S. states.

COVID-19 cases putting strain on hospitals and healthcare workers

Even so, 10% of the tests are coming back positive, and that test positivity rate is double what it was over the summer months.

“The virus is out of control,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Roughly 20% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, and that number is increasing.

Hospitals are also using more personal protective equipment and ICUs and medical wards are filling up and reaching capacity, risking the ability to care for non-COVID-19 patients, like those with stroke.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in the community, front-line workers are at increased risk of getting the virus, which indicates a risk of healthcare staffing shortages.

The state health department has documented a total of 747 new and ongoing outbreaks, and this week, added 20% more cases than a week ago, Dr. Khaldun said.

Sites of outbreaks

Outbreaks are occurring predominantly in long-term care facilities, manufacturing and school settings.

Dr. Khaldun said there have also been increases in healthcare, restaurants and bars.

“Let me be clear, our outbreak data is not perfect,” Dr. Khaldun said. “It is only as good as the information that people who get a test done give us, which includes where they have been and who their contacts are, and that system is strained.”

Asymptomatic people & Quarantine

Only 28% of the positive cases were in quarantine at the time of their diagnosis, Dr. Khaldun said.

And more than 2/3 of the positive case were out and spreading the virus to others, she added.

To be up-to-date on COVID-19 positive diagnoses near you, you can download the Michigan COVID-19 alert app.

If you use the app you will:

be alerted if you may have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus

be able to track any symptoms you have and get advice on what to do to protect yourself and others

be able to anonymously warn other app users that you were in close contact with, if you test positive for coronavirus

Legislation on its way?

When asked whether Governor Whitmer and the state legislature were working together to issue a statewide mandate, Governor Whitmer said that the legislators were not interested.

“It would make a big difference if we could codify it (the mask mandate) and show bipartisan support for one of the best tools in this moment and they have not shown any appetite for that.”

The subject of a mandatory mask mandate has been the subject of heated debate throughout the pandemic. Wearing a mask has become a political statement that people have protested against throughout the summer.

It was even struck down in the Michigan Supreme Court in October.

The judge ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had exceeded her powers and did not have the right to issue or renew executive orders relating to COVID-19 after April 30.