Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Straits State Park in St. Ignace to announce a plan of a major investment in Michigan’s parks system on June 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Michigan Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference today at the Mackinac Policy Conference to announce an economic agenda.

The press conference will be at 2:00 p.m.

The agenda’s primary goal will be growing Michigan’s middle class, supporting small businesses and investing in communities in hopes to boost the state’s economic progress that was effected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can RSVP for the event by emailing: press@michigan.gov