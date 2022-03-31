FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join local leaders to announce the administration is using funds to build the first state park in the City of Flint.

The funding for this project is from the $4.8 billion bipartisan Building Michigan Together legislation, which includes infrastructure investments to continue repairing roads and bridges, replacing lead pipes and protecting drinking water, expanding high-speed internet, upgrading local and state parks and building more budget friendly housing.

The governor will be joined by Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Dominique Clemons, Chair, Genesee County Commission, Kimberly Roberson, Director of Flint Area Grantmaking, Mott Foundation, Kimberly Leverette, Executive Director of Education and Talent, Flint/Genesee Chamber of Commerce and Ron Olson, Chief of Parks and Recreation, DNR.