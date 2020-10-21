Governor Whitmer highlights early voting options in Lansing

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will kick off her “MI Vote Counts” tour, which is focused on ensuring Michiganders know all of the different voting options available to them with less than two weeks left until Election Day.

In the afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Lansing with State Representative Angela Witwer to highlight early voting options and encourage Michiganders to return their absentee ballots in-person at a dropbox or their local clerk’s office to avoid delays and make sure their vote counts.