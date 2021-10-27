Governor Whitmer to host MI Safe Communities roundtable

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

Saginaw, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will engage in a public safety roundtable with community leaders and law enforcement officers in Saginaw to talk about the first two pillars of her MI Safe Communities plan today.

Whitmer’s MI Safe Communities plan aims towards getting illegal guns off the street and invests $32 million to hire and retain officers.

At the roundtable, the governor will outline the administration’s public safety efforts. Afterwards there will be open discussion.

Whitmer will be joined by: State Rep. Amos O’Neal, Mayor Brenda Moore, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel, Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Todd Parsons and Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth.