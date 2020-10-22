Governor Whitmer to Launch “Soul of the Nation” early vote bus tour across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is launching a four-day, statewide, “Soul of the Nation” early vote bus tour for Democratic Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden.

The event kicks off tomorrow, Friday, October 23.

The bus tour has planned stops in Taylor, Livingston, Jackson, Lansing, and Detroit on Friday.

The Early Vote Bus Tour starts in Taylor with an event featuring Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and will continue through Monday, October 26.



“This election is the most important election of our lifetimes because the stakes have never been higher,” Governor Whitmer said. “In Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we have candidates of tremendous integrity, experience and empathy who can heal the country and get us back on track. They will bring the right kind of leadership that we need at this moment to protect and expand access to health care, help businesses that were hit hard by COVID-19, improve public education, protect the Great Lakes, and yes, fix the damn roads.”



The bus tour will make stops at car rallies, sign distributions, early voting sites, early vote drop boxes, volunteer mobilization events, and more. The tour will include appearances by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Michigan’s congressional delegation, state and local elected officials, Democratic candidates, and a few special guests. The tour will encourage Michiganders to make a plan to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket and Democrats up and down the ballot at iwillvote.com/MI.



Details about additional stops will be released in the coming days.

