LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will reveal her budget for the 2023 fiscal year on Wednesday, Feb 9.

The governor will showcase the plans she has for the budget including cutting taxes and working to improve aspects of the economy, education, infrastructure, health care and public safety.

Governor Whitmer will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, State Representative Angela Witwer, Chris Harkins, State Budget Director, educators, staff, and administrators.