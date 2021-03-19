Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update Friday morning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a coronavirus briefing in Lansing on Feb. 9, 2021. Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun can be seen in the background. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Friday morning, to provide an update on COVID-19.

That news conference will begin at 9:15 A.M.

The governor will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Today’s news conference comes, as Michigan reported 2,629 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 25 more related deaths yesterday.

Twenty-four of the deaths were discovered in a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

The Thursday update brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 618,421 since the virus was first detected here a year ago and the total number of associated deaths to 15,835.

On Wednesday, labs tested 49,556 samples for the virus and 3,067 were positive. That’s a positivity rate of 6.19%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

According to other data released this week, Michigan also accounts for 15% of all new B.1.1.7 variant cases in the U.S., according to Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting 4,686 new cases of the COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7.

Lyon-Callo said Michigan has now recorded 725 confirmed cases of the new variant.

The variant has been found in 31 counties in both peninsulas; more than half of those come from an outbreak within the state prison system. There has also been one case of the highly contagious B.1.351 variant in Jackson County.

Michigan now ranks ninth in the nation for highest number of cases (up three spots) and 10th in highest case rate (up 17 spots). Michigan is now seeing a sharper increase in cases than any of its Great Lakes neighbors.