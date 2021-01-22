Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update this morning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on the state of coronavirus in Michigan in Lansing on Dec. 1, 2020, as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

****This press conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 A.M., you can watch it here live****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This morning Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will hold a press conference, to provide an update on the fight against COVID-19 in our state.

This is the governor’s first official official COVID-19 news conference of the week, however she held a virtual presser on Tuesday, where she announced the Michigan COVID Recovery Plan.

The governor says the plan is to grow Michigan’s economy and help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was joined at the press conference by State Budget Office Director David Massaron and State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks.

“To help grow and strengthen our economy, we must provide crucial support for our families, small businesses, and frontline workers,” said Governor Whitmer. “The MI COVID Recovery Plan will help small businesses get through the winter, help us put more shots in arms and ramp up vaccine distribution, and get our kids back on track in school. It’s the right thing to do to protect public health and jumpstart our economy, and I’m ready to work with the legislature to get it done.”

“The governor’s MI COVID Recovery Plan includes crucial support for our small businesses, our educators, students, and support staff, and our overall public health,” said State Budget Director Dave Massaron. “This is a plan to help our economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and help Michigan compete. To make these investments even more valuable, the immediate action by the legislature to renew Good Jobs for Michigan is vitally important to drive more opportunity for our residents.”

“While still down more than $1 billion compared to projections before the pandemic, the state’s fiscal year 2021 revenues were raised upwards primarily due to impacts from the federal stimulus along with Governor Whitmer’s strong leadership,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “Our economic recovery is highly dependent on getting the public health situation under control, and her actions to address the COVID-19 pandemic have improved our fiscal outlook. The MI COVID Recovery Plan will help us jumpstart our economy. Our economic recovery this year will continue to depend on the course of the pandemic and additional economic relief coming from Washington D.C. This plan will direct dollars where they are needed most and will help us achieve the economic recovery we are all eagerly waiting for.”

Yesterday tate health officials reported 2,165 new cases and 148 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Of the 148 deaths, 128 were identified in a vital records review.

Sparrow Health System today reported it had distributed 16,700+ daily doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday at midnight.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has set an initial operational goal of vaccinating 70% of people age 16 years of age and older, or about 5.6 million people, for COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

Here is an outline of the timeline across the age groups.

A dramatic drop in the number of flu cases this season — an indirect result of the COVID-19 pandemic — is stunning doctors.

From Sept. 29 to Dec. 28, 2019, the CDC reported more than 65,000 cases of influenza across the U.S. During the same period during the 2020 flu season, the agency reported 1,016 cases.