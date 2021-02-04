Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses education in Michigan during a Jan. 7, 2021, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon, to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The governor will be joined today by the state Chief Medical Officer Joneigh Khaldun and the Director of the Department of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Hertel.

This is the governor’s first COVID-19 update of the week and comes as Wednesday the state announced 1,383 new cases and 32 deaths due to COVID-19. Since the Pandemic began, Michigan has reported 563,893 cases of the Coronavirus, responsible for killing 14,704 people.

Monday, Michigan restaurants were allowed to resume indoor dining, as long as they followed strict restrictions put into place.

Early this week, Michigan House Democrats unveiled a plan that would immediately unleash $5 billion in federal dollars to help Michigan workers, small businesses, families, and schools impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Twp., called on legislative Republicans to stop holding hostage the funding critical to Michigan’s recovery from the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 virus doesn’t care about politics, yet legislative Republicans continue blocking pandemic relief with a list of political demands,” said Lasinski. “Michigan’s stimulus dollars are just sitting there, waiting to be deployed to people in need across the state. That is not what the people of the state of Michigan want or need. House Democrats are ready to take a vote on pandemic recovery that will put federal stimulus dollars to work immediately for those in need across our state.”

Republicans currently control the Michigan House and Senate, meaning Governor Whitmer needs GOP support to use this aid.

Democrats argue that this money is needed for several purposes, including $90 million for vaccines.

Specifics of the supplemental appropriations bills, sponsored by Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, include:

$90 million for vaccine distribution throughout Michigan so we can get more shots into people’s arms.

$575 million to expand COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and lab capacity.

$2.1 billion in food assistance.

$661 million to help with rental assistance and winter utility bills.

$2 billion for Michigan’s public schools.

$270 million for small-business relief.

Language that would extend unemployment assistance from 20 to 26 weeks.



Governor Whitmer called for the state legislature to assist her in providing relief for the virus, during her State of the State Address last week, to which Republican leaders responded by saying, the governor needs to start conversating with them and stop just presenting her plans.