Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon, to provide and update on the state fight against COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Officer Doctor Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Today’s news conference comes after yesterday, the state reported another 1,569 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday and Sunday combined with 12 total deaths. On Saturday, the state reported 541,248 cases had recovered out of a total 587,581 documented cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The governor held a news conference last week, where she and Dr. Khaldun said they were happy with how positivity rates were trending currently, but reminded everyone to remain cautious, and continue to mask up and practice could hygiene.

NATIONALLY

Drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved coronavirus vaccine in an effort to expand supply more quickly, a Biden administration official confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further, but the administration did not immediately provide specifics.ADVERTISEMENT

President Joe Biden is set to highlight the development in a speech Tuesday afternoon. The official confirmed Merck’s involvement on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden’s public announcement.

<<<The Associated Press contributed to this report.