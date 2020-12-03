Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Whitmer said Monday, Nov. 16 she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary, pointing to an epidemic-powers law that her administration has used since a setback at the state Supreme Court. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 high schools and colleges must halt in-person classes, restaurants must stop indoor dining and entertainment businesses must close. Gathering sizes also will be tightened. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

****This news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM, you can watch it here live****

LANSING Mich. (WLNS)– Today Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued effort to slow the spread of the virus in Michigan.

This is the governor’s second news conference of the week. You can watch Tuesday’s in the video below.

The update comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our state. As of yesterday 373,197 have been effected, 9,405 have died from complications of the virus.

Yesterday State health officials reported nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases with 81 additional deaths.

The death toll is one of the highest in the country with 9,405 deaths and a 0.9 death toll per 100,000 residents.

Vaccine on the horizon

The U.S. Transportation Department said it has made preparations to enable the “immediate mass shipment” of COVID-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures.

U.S. DOT said U.S. agencies have been coordinating with private sector companies that will carry vaccines from manufacturing facilities to distribution centers and inoculation points.

It added it has established “appropriate safety requirements for all potential hazards involved in shipping the vaccine, including standards for dry ice and lithium batteries used in cooling.”Moderna becomes second company to ask for emergency vaccine approval

The department is preparing to ensure deliveries of vaccine doses for about 40 million U.S. residents through January, or about 20 million a month, officials told Reuters.

Healthcare workers and others recommended for the first inoculations could start getting shots within 24 hours after the vaccine receives regulatory authorization, the chief adviser for the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program said Tuesday.