Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference on Wednesday, to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Executive Doctor Joneigh Khaldun.

Today’s news conference comes after Tuesday Michigan added 775 new cases and 19 deaths due to COVID-19.

The daily case total has been decreasing steadily over the past month.

B.1.1.7

In Ionia, officials at the State Prison announced 90 cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant have been identified. According to 6 News’ sister station in Grand Rapids (WOOD-TV) daily testing of staff and prisoners for the variant began at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility after it had its first case last week. The first case was identified as an employee, Michigan State Police said.

Officials say of the first set of samples tested, 90 out of 95 came back positive. Two employees and 88 prisoners had positive results. There are more than 100 tests pending at the lab.

Health officials believe that B.1.1.7 is more contagious than COVID-19.

PRESIDENT BIDEN

The state COVID-19 update also comes just one day, before President Joe Biden will make his first visit to the state of Michigan, as commander in chief. The president plans to visit the Pfizer plant in Portage, where the first Coronavirus vaccines were rolled out nationwide.

