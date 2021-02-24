Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

***This news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 P.M. you can watch it here live.****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Wednesday, to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The news conference will begin at 1:30 P.M. and will be livestreamed in the video player above.

The governor will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

Yesterday state officials reported 1,316 new cases and 34 deaths due to COVID-19. Of the 34 deaths, 18 were identified in a vital records review.

The U.S. on Monday passed 500,000 COVID-19 deaths. As a response, Gov. Whitmer ordered all Michigan buildings to lower their flags to half-staff through Friday to commemorate those lives.

“As we lower the flags to honor and remember the 500,000 American lives, my heart is with the families of loved ones who passed away from this vicious virus,” Whitmer said. “Our nation grieves as we continue the fight to eradicate COVID-19. The quickest way out of the pandemic is through equitable distribution of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. That’s why we are encouraging every Michigander to make a plan to get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together.”

READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19

The last time Governor Whitmer held a COVID-19 news conference, she addressed the Michigan Poverty Task force, and new findings released by the group. Those findings, led to a list of 35 policy recommendations to help low-income Michiganders transcend poverty and build a better life.

“The economic impact and hardships this pandemic has imposed on so many Michiganders only makes the work of this task force more critical,” Gov. Whitmer said. “These recommendations will help us ensure that Michigan families have access to the support they need. I look forward to working across the aisle and with our many stakeholders to implement the recommendations that have the biggest impact across our state.”

Examples of the report’s recommendations include:

Benefits : Commission a comprehensive study on outcomes for former state assistance recipients and adopt a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) shelter stipend

: Commission a comprehensive study on outcomes for former state assistance recipients and adopt a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) shelter stipend Economics : Increase access to Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit; support and incubate children’s savings accounts; and expand the housing choice voucher pilot program between the Michigan State Housing and Development Authority and the Michigan Department of Corrections

: Increase access to Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit; support and incubate children’s savings accounts; and expand the housing choice voucher pilot program between the Michigan State Housing and Development Authority and the Michigan Department of Corrections Criminal Justice: Expand apprenticeship opportunities for inmates while incarcerated; and divert people with behavioral health needs away from the justice system

Expand apprenticeship opportunities for inmates while incarcerated; and divert people with behavioral health needs away from the justice system Health, Safety and Housing : Create child support pass-through to families who receive or have received cash assistance; and fund the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund

: Create child support pass-through to families who receive or have received cash assistance; and fund the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund Education: Expand the Great Start Readiness Program; expand Early Childhood Home Visiting and Maternal-Infant Health programs; increase income eligibility for child care; and expand school breakfast and breakfast-after-the-bell programs

Watch that full news conference in the video below: