Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference on Michigan’s response to the pandemic on Apil 9, 2021. (Courtesy: Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Thursday morning, on the state fight against COVID-19.

According to a press release sent out by the governor’s office, that news conference is scheduled to begin around 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed here live on wlns.com.

The governor will be joined by:

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

Midland Mayor Maureen Donker

Jim Fitterling, CEO and Chariman of Dow

Matt Felan, Great Lakes Bay Region Alliance President

Chris Mundhenk, President General Manager of Dow Diamond

An exact location of today’s presser was not released, but she did say it would be in Mid-Michigan, suggesting it will be somewhere in the Midland area.

Today’s presser is said to include an update on the “MI Vacc to Normal Plan”. Currently Michigan is still in phase one of that plan, with 56.8% of those 16 years and older having a least one shot.

On Wednesday 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick reported Whitmer was poised to accelerate some of the state’s COVID restrictions as the state moves closer to normal.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wasted little time and implemented a new mask policy here last Friday following new guidance from the CDC for fully vaccinated Americans.

“For more than a year, we’ve been following the best data and science to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The vast majority of us have trusted the scientists and experts to keep us safe during the pandemic, and it has worked. With millions of Michiganders fully vaccinated, we can now safely and confidently take the next step to get back to normal. The message is clear: vaccines work to protect you and your loved ones. If you have not yet received your vaccine, now is the time to sign up. This pandemic has been one of the toughest challenges of our lifetimes, but we came together as a state to persevere. We have all been working incredibly hard toward getting back to some sense of normalcy, and today’s news makes all of that work worthwhile.”

Now comes word that she is itching to lift even more restrictions on businesses and individuals.

“We feel confident our state can begin taking even greater steps to get back to normal,” her offices reveals.

Many would be shocked if the governor followed the lead of the Ohio governor, who is set to remove all COVID restrictions on June 2 and their full vaccination rate is lower than Michigan’s. The governor did not consult with local health officials on accelerating these rollbacks, but when speaking to 6 News, Ingham County Health Director Linda Vail said, She’d “probably would have said if you can, slow it down.”