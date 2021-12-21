Governor Whitmer to provide update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel will provide details and an update on COVID-19 along with a plan to slow the spread of the virus.

According to state officials, 40% of Michiganders remain unvaccinated and federal officials say the omicron variant, which is said to spread easier, is now making up for more than 70% of new infections.

Numbers from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show there’s been a nearly six-fold increase in the number of omicron’s cases nationwide in just a week.

Federal Health Officials are concerned this spike may lead to more hospitalizations, just as they are seeing in other states like New York.

Mid-Michigan health experts told 6 News the best way to avoid hospitalizations and getting severely ill, is to be vaccinated with all three shots or to be tested before heading out for the holidays.

The update will take place at 9:20 a.m. and Governor Whitmer will be joined by multiple other health experts to discuss the latest COVID-19 update.