LIVE: Governor Whitmer to sign state’s 2022 budget at Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today at 11:55 a.m. Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign the 2022 state budget.

The budget provides funding for the administration’s priorities, such as infrastructure, health care, education and childcare.

The budget signing will be in person at Lansing Community College’s West Campus’ Robotics Lab.

Joining Whitmer will be Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Dr. Steve Robinson, President, Lansing Community College, John Walsh, President and CEO of Michigan Manufacturers Association, and Mariah Lawrence, Reconnect Student.