GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign the historic $4.8 billion Building Michigan Together legislation into law today.

The bipartisan Building Michigan Together legislation includes infrastructure investments that contribute to the continuation of repairing roads and bridges, replacing lead pipes, protecting drinking water, expanding high-speed internet, building local and state parks, and creating affordable housing.

The governor will be joined by Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, State Senator Winnie Brinks, Ron Olson, Chief of Parks and Recreation DNR and Brian Harris, Board Member for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.