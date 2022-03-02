LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2022-2 today, urging the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to speed up pothole repair efforts on state trunkline highways.

The Executive Directive insists MDOT utilize all resources, including overtime pay and contracted services, to expedite the repair of road surface, as well as guarantee the public can easily report the precise location of potholes or other issues.

“Dealing with car damage from driving over potholes while on your way to work or school is frustrating for every Michigander. No family should have to spend their hard-earned money on repairing a flat tire or a broken axle caused by these potholes. That’s why I’m directing the state transportation department to speed up pothole repairs. We’re kicking this into overdrive, using overtime pay and contractors to get the job done, while we continue broader improvement projects across the state. I will continue to work with anyone to fix the damn roads, make long-lasting investments in our infrastructure, and put Michigan first.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

The Executive Directive ensures the MDOT prioritizes activities associated with repairing Michigan’s seasonal potholes, including:

Use all available resources to expedite repair of road surfaces, including overtime pay and contracted services where appropriate.

Assess conditions on state trunk line highways to recognize and highlight areas for repair.

Ensure that the public can easily communicate the location of potholes or other issues with road surfaces on state trunk line highways and assess and respond to these reports.

Ensure timely disbursements of Michigan Transportation Fund dollars to local road agencies to ensure that local authorities have the resources they need to repair potholes and other road surface deterioration.

Continue a wide range of road improvement projects, including those that are part of the Rebuilding Michigan Plan, to prevent potholes and other road surface issues from occurring.

The Executive Directive also insists Michigan State Police provide support for road crews that are repairing road surfaces. This support ensures workers, drivers, and passengers stay safe while on the job.

Michigan has repaired, replaced, or rebuilt over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges.