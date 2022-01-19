Governor Whitmer’s climate council draft plan seeks clean energy and job creation

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, The Michigan League of Conservation Voters issued a statement regarding the release of the Michigan Council on Climate Solutions’ key recommendations to address climate change and transition Michigan’s economy to clean, renewable and more affordable energy.

“Time is up – we must be bold in tackling head-on the impacts of the climate crisis on our state, and this draft plan maps out a series of measurable steps we must enact. It also should be a springboard to pushing the envelope further and making Michigan a national leader in growing the clean energy economy. This is an economy-wide call to action that requires we double down on reshaping our economy to promote a just and healthy future for us all. All Michiganders stand to benefit from the jobs created and the cleaner air and water we will leave behind for generations to come.” Lisa Wozniak, executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters

Some main points of the draft plan include:

Establishing a 50% Renewable Portfolio Standard by 2030; Retire all coal plants by 2035

Build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure necessary to support two million EVs (light duty, heavy duty, and public transportation) by 2030

Adopt a 2% energy waste reduction standard for electric utilities and a 1% standard for gas utilities

The Council on Climate Solutions was made by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 to advise her and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. It is comprised of 14 Michigan residents with different backgrounds, and was held up by several workgroups and hundreds of issue experts from across Michigan and the nation.

The public can comment on the draft set of recommendations for 30 days, and a final plan will be revealed March 14 for Gov. Whitmer’s implementation.