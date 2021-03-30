Governors call on Biden Administration to support water infrastructure

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The governors of four Great Lakes states today urged President Joe Biden to prioritize federal investments in water infrastructure.

The letter outlines the many challenges of communities struggling to maintain old water treatment and management systems across the Great Lakes states.

Those challneges include dam failures to water main breaks, to pollutants like PFAS and high water levels exacerbated by climate change impacts.

The letter was signed by governors JB Pritzker of Illinois, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Tony Evers of Wisconsin.

“As gateways to and guardians of the Great Lakes, we are all dedicated to modernizing and building resilient, climate-conscious water infrastructure,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “The health of our families, 21% of the world’s fresh drinking water, and 51 million jobs depend on our immediate, collective action. We ask for your partnership and prioritization of critical water infrastructure going forward. We are grateful for the American Rescue Plan’s significant aid to our communities and await the bold infrastructure elements laid out in the Build Back Better plan and proposed in the President’s budget.”

More than $2 trillion in national water infrastructure work will be needed in the next 20 years, the governors told President Biden.

View the letter: