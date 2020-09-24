Governors Cuomo and Whitmer call for investigation into Trump administration’s politicization of pandemic response

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are calling for a Congressional oversight investigation into the Trump administration’s politicization of government functions that have impeded the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

“It is an inarguable fact that the United States has had the worst response to the COVID-19 virus of any nation in the world. Nearly 7 million Americans have tested positive for the virus, and more than 200,000 Americans have been killed by it — both more than any other country. The unprecedented and unacceptable scale of this tragedy is the direct result of President Trump and the federal government’s deceit, political self-dealing, and incompetence.

In their argument, the Governors highlight the White House’s blocking of a Department of Health and Human Services plan to utilize the U.S. Postal Service to ship five face masks to every household in the country, free of charge, in April.

The Governors also addressed the actions of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , who over the objection of CDC scientists, published guidance that said people without symptoms did not need to get tested for COVID.

The agency reversed course earlier this week on guidance related to the airborne transmission of the virus.

The Governors argue that the CDC’s reversal of guidelines make it “increasingly clear that the President and his advisers are trying to undermine the credibility of experts whose facts run counter to the administration’s political agenda.”