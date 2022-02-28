LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist announced Monday that Michigan has partnered with Connect Nation Michigan to bring more Michiganders high-speed broadband internet.

The project will use $5.2 million in federal CARES Act funding to account for all of the state’s gaps in high-speed internet services.

“In today’s society, the fastest way to create an even playing field and grow our economy is through affordable access to high-speed internet,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “When we make investments in this critical infrastructure, we can help businesses grow and lower costs for Michiganders to connect to the internet so they can go to school, access health care, participate in the economy, and more. This critical service is not a luxury – it is a necessity. Today’s announcement will help us chart out how to efficiently expand high-speed internet access in communities across our state.”

Whitmer says the effort will help identify gaps and precise locations of areas that need high-speed internet.

“Every person in Michigan must have access to fast, affordable, high-quality internet service where they live so that all of our communities can thrive,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “This effort will use a statewide, coordinated approach to gather information in every zip code that will enable us to increase internet access and adoption, and identify the resources we need to connect every household and business in every community in Michigan.”