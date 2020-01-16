GR Police looking for hit-and-run driver that left child injured

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WLNS):
Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for your help in searching for the driver that hit a child in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Grand Rapids.
The child was hit around 7:35 a.m. at Cherry St. SE and Madison Avenue.
The vehicle that hit the child was described as a black Ford Escape, which fled north on Madison.
The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.