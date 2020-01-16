GR Police looking for hit-and-run driver that left child injured

A child was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on the city’s Southeast Side, Grand Rapids police said Thursday, Jan. 16. (MLive File Photo)

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WLNS):

Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for your help in searching for the driver that hit a child in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Grand Rapids.

The child was hit around 7:35 a.m. at Cherry St. SE and Madison Avenue.

The vehicle that hit the child was described as a black Ford Escape, which fled north on Madison.

The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.