GR warns of scammers trying to cash bogus city checks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids city officials are small businesses statewide about bogus checks that appear to be from the city.

Grand Rapids police say suspected scammers have tried cashing four of the fake checks at markets and conveniences stores from Flint to Wyoming.

The fraudulent checks have the Grand Rapids city logo on them, appear to be from Grand Rapids Human Resources and from JP Morgan Chase Bank. The city says a genuine check from the city will only say “City of Grand Rapids,” and wouldn’t come from JP Morgan Chase because the city doesn’t issue checks from that bank.

Grand Rapids says another red flag is a single signature at the bottom of the bogus check. A legitimate city check will have three separate signatures.

Anyone who encounters a suspicious check that appears from the city is encouraged to call the bank and give them the account number listed on the check to confirm if it is coming from an actual account.