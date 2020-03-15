Graduating MSU seniors reflect on postponed commencement announcement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University seniors say they’re struggling to move forward after the school decided to postpone 2020 spring graduation ceremonies to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s so surreal. It’s just so surreal.”

Seniors Alyssa Burr and Tamia Boyd looked back on their favorite MSU memories on Sunday.

“I took a picture freshman year of me by the Spartan statue,” Boyd said. “I planned to do it when I graduated in my cap and gown.”

But a memory in the making was taken in a way they never saw coming.

“My first thought was like oh, you know, it’s gonna be a change of pace with like classes,” Burr said. “We’re gonna have to figure that out. But I never thought it would get as far as commencement and sending students home.”

No caps, no gowns and no pictures with family or Sparty.

“My last day of class was Tuesday at 10 o’clock, and I didn’t know. You don’t know when your last is for anything, and that was my last,” Boyd said. “And it sucks that it was taken away from us.”

MSU has only made the decision to postpone commencement, but some seniors still see it as a cancellation. Even if it does happen in the next few months, they say the excitement is gone.

“If that’s the one thing I get out of my senior year, I want it to be right,” Burr says. “Like I want to have my cap and gown, I want my family there, I want to be able to take pictures with my friends. It just won’t be the same. I don’t really care about all the senior year stuff. If I could just walk across the stage, like that’s really… that’s what matters. And that’s what you know, like, the statement. Like wow, we really went through this. We finally are done.”