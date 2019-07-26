Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival starts today

GRAND HAVEN, Mich (WLNS) – The annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival starts up today in west Michigan.
The nationally recognized festival draws more than 1 million people to west Michigan and will be taking place from July 26th to August 4th.
The festival unofficially began in 1924 as a Coast Guard personnel only picnic when the local Coast Guard station held rowing competitions for those service members stationed in Grand Haven.
It officially became a festival in 1937 and in 1998 Grand Haven was designated as “Coast Guard City, USA” by an Act of Congress and signed by the President of the United States.
The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival celebrates the men and women of the United States Coast Guard with fun filled family events.
“While the majority of guests enjoy the park safely and responsibly, our officers will not tolerate anyone who displays disruptive behavior,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers will be enforcing a zero-tolerance at the Grand Haven State Park event.
This includes no loud music or alcohol, regardless of age, are allowed at Grand Haven State Park. People who bring alcohol into the park will be ticketed.
Before entering the park, visitors may have bags and coolers searched.
