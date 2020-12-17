Grand Jury indicts 6 men in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on coronavirus in Michigan at the state Capitol in Lansing on Nov. 19, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — United States Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that a federal grand jury has indicted six men on a charge of conspiracy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta each face up to life in prison if convicted. Fox, Garbin, Franks, Harris, and Caserta are residents of Michigan. Croft is a resident of Delaware.

The six were previously charged by complaint, but under the United States Constitution, the government must present such a felony case to a grand jury and obtain an indictment to proceed with the prosecution.

The investigation is ongoing.

FBI agents of the Detroit Field Office and other members of their Joint Terrorism Task Force, including the Michigan State Police, are conducting the investigation. FBI agents and JTTF members in the Baltimore and Milwaukee Field Offices of the FBI are also involved.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan is prosecuting the federal charges. U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Eastern District of Michigan, Western District of Wisconsin, and Delaware have assisted.

The men will now face trial.

A copy of the indictment is attached.