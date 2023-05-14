GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – For years, baseball at Grand Ledge has been a staple in the community.

Saturday, May 13, was another example of it as the Comets inducted three new members into its baseball hall of fame.

Mike Rademacher, Mark Rademacher and Paul Davison were all honored in between Saturday’s doubleheader versus Portland at Gorman Field.

While enjoying his 45th year on the varsity baseball coaching staff at Grand Ledge, Mike Rademacher is in his third season as the Comets’ co-head coach. Prior to his current role, he served as an assistant coach under Pat O’Keefe since 1979.

A 1973 graduate of Grand Ledge, Mike played two years at Lansing Community College before earning a bachelor’s degree at Central Michigan University.

His younger brother, Mark, graduated from Grand Ledge in 1974 and also played at Lansing Community College.

In 1976, Mike and Mark worked together as Youth Baseball Director for the city of Grand Ledge. Mark stayed at the position until 2015 while always coaching the Pewamo-Westphalia’s varsity baseball team for 36 years.

During his time with the Pirates, Mark captured ten league titles, nine district titles, four regional titles and made four trips to the Final Four with one state runner-up finish.

Paul Davison played on the varsity team at Grand Ledge from 1986-89 and, at the time, was just the third freshman to play on the varsity team under O’Keefe.

With his .550 batting average and 13 home runs as a senior, Davison went on to play at Michigan State University.

Davison is considered to be one of the best hitters in program history. After his playing days, he would eventually find himself coaching the Comets’ freshmen team for four years and being a varsity assistant coach for ten years.