Grand Ledge couple celebrates 60 years of marriage with a drive-by party

A Grand Ledge couple isn’t letting the pandemic stop them from celebrating their love.



Jerry and Jane McNeilly just celebrated 60 years together on September 24th, 2020.



Because of COVID-19, they didn’t feel comfortable dining inside, but they still wanted to do something special.



Jane took it upon herself and planned a special surprise for her husband Jerry, with a candlelit dinner outside on the street.



It doesn’t stop there, they got a special surprise from the community, which turned this dinner into a drive-by celebration.



“I mentioned it to my daughter, I said it was kind of a funny thought and she picked up on it and this is what happened. After being locked up for all these months we need something different to make us laugh and have fun.” Said Jane McNeilly, celebrating 60 years of marriage.



The couple says this is a surprise they’ll never forget.