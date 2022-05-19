GRAND LEDGE, MI, (WLNS)—A Grand Ledge family is being forced to start over after a fire damaged their home last night.

“I feel like I’m on vacation and I’m going to come home in about two or three days and everything is going to be fine,” said Megan Hurley.

Hurley got the call from police around 5:30pm yesterday evening. When she arrived smoke was coming out both sides of her house. It’s a place they’ve called home for more than a decade. The good news is her husband and other two kids were not inside, but she lost two pets and the expectation is it’s a complete loss.



“It don’t look good. It looks like it’s pretty gone,” said Hurley.

Now she says they’re living with the only shoes and clothes they were wearing.

“It’s kind of just blank, numb, I don’t really, I don’t really know how to feel. I kind of feel like jello. Everybody has been reaching out for support and I just don’t know what to tell them.”

People like Angela Spalsbury who helped raise the kids.

“I just hope it helps them rebuild, you know get the necessities, get those kids some new toys, so they don’t have nothing because they lost everything,” said Spalsbury.

Hurley says the hardest part has been hearing her son ask when they he can go get his stuff, but they’re doing what they can to keep their spirits up and thankful for their community.

“We’re so grateful for any and all help. Like we just don’t even know what to do, how to thank people. Hopefully we figure out how to repay people eventually, or be able to pay it forward later. It’s just incredible that the community is gathering up behind us so well.

For clothing donations email: spalsburya2015@gmail.com

There is also a Go-Fund me below

https://www.gofundme.com/f/84qm4-help-the-hurley-family?member=19434465&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=more&utm_source=customer