Grand Ledge High School Senior selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Semi-Finalist

Charlotte, MI – A senior from Grand Ledge High School was recently selected as a semifinalist in the United States Presidential Scholars Program.

Natalie Wallas is a student in the Mechatronics and Robotics program at the Career Preparation Center and was previously a student in the Diesel Equipment Repair program.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the United States (U.S.) Presidential Scholars Program was created to recognize and honor some of the Nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Each year, up to 161 students are named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the Nation’s highest honors for high school students. Students can become Presidential Scholars based on three paths of accomplishment, broad academic achievement, academic and artistic achievement in visual and performing arts or creative writing and outstanding accomplishments in career and technical education fields, which is the case for Ms. Wallas and just nineteen other students.

Wallas was nominated by MaryEllen Brocklehurst, student services coordinator and counselor at the Eaton RESA Career Preparation Center. She said Wallas exemplified all the aspects of a Presidential Scholar.

“This honor took a lot of hard work to accomplish, so to find out that I am a semifinalist is very exciting! I cannot thank Mrs. Brocklehurst and everyone else who played major roles in the process enough. I was truly touched by the support I received from all those involved at Eaton RESA and Grand Ledge High School. I look forward to seeing the outcome,” said Natalie Wallas.

“Natalie is very deserving of this honor both in her pursuit of quality academic work and support to fellow students. She is an amazing young woman with multiple talents and demonstrates excellence in everything she does. I am grateful to have known her the past 2 years while she was a student at Eaton RESA along with serving as a state officer for SkillsUSA Michigan,” said MaryEllen Brocklehurst.

Next month, the Commission on Presidential Scholars will review the applications of all semifinalists based on the same criteria used by the initial review committee. The Commission selects up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars each year. All scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program, held in June in Washington, D.C. To commemorate their achievement. The Scholars are awarded the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House. In the fall, Natalie will be attending Michigan Technological University to obtain a degree in Mechanical Engineering.