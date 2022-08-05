GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Grand Ledge School Board is hosting a meeting Friday morning to discuss the next steps following the resignation of their current superintendent.

This board meeting comes just a week after the district announced Dr. Marcus Davenport’s resignation due to health issues he’s currently been facing.

A statement put out to the district last Thursday said that the health issue he’s currently facing is serious.

Due to Davenport’s condition, he has requested that the Board of Education waive the 90-day resignation notice required in his contract so he’s able to better focus on his health.

Friday’s board meeting will discuss his request along with a plan for the district moving forward.

The board will also talk about appointing current Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bill Barnes as acting Superintendent.

Officials say they are thankful for the year Davenport helped out the district, with it being such a challenging time following the pandemic.

Staff members say his enthusiasm and energy made him such an important leader.

The board meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Grand Ledge Administration Building.