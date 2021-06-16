Grand Ledge manhunt suspects allegedly robbed pharmacies in multiple states, face federal charges

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — The two men that were involved in a suspected Kalamazoo County break-in and an ensuing manhunt in Grand Ledge Tuesday are facing multiple charges in United States District Court.

Keonta Dure Anthony and Dajohn Christopher Davis are facing charges of:

Conspiracy to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute controlled substances

Conspiracy to commit burglary of controlled substances

The two men are believed to have robbed a number of pharmacies across multiple states dating back to September, 2020.

They are accused of robbing or attempting to rob multiple Michigan and pharmacies in Minnesota and Kentucky.

Most recently, Anthony and Davis are accused of forcing their way into the Westside Pharmacy in Kalamazoo, Michigan and leaving before stealing anything.

Later that morning, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post tried to stop their car heading east on I-96 at the request of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The driver of the car did not stop, and a pursuit started. Troopers followed the car on M-100 into Grand Ledge and eventually lost sight of the car in a construction zone.

A little bit later, they found the car crashed into the yard of a house in Grand Ledge. Investigators were able to catch and arrest Davis, but lost Anthony.

Through a witness statement and further investigations, Anthony was identified in a car with four other people.

That car was found and stopped on I-96 near Lansing Road and all five people in the car, including Anthony, were taken into custody.

Based on this information, Anthony and Davis are facing the above charges.