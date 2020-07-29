Grand Ledge Police chase ends with arrest of suspect who will face charges

Grand Ledge, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge Police units helped the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department keep a vehicle in pursuit out of downtown Grade Ledge Wednesday afternoon.

The chase occurred at approximately 2:35 pm.

The Clinton County deputy was pursuing the vehicle south on M-100 but turned around near the city limits and headed north back out of town as Grand Ledge units joined and assisted with the pursuit.

The suspect was apprehended near Airport Rd and I-69 after additional units were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to puncture the tires.

The suspect unsuccessfully tried to flee on foot and was apprehended a short time later.

The suspect is believed to have been in a stolen vehicle with stolen property and will face other charges as well.